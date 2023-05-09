Chelsea transfer news: Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson on verge of joining Bayern Munich

Chelsea are expected to lose both women’s record signing Pernille Harder and captain Magdalena Eriksson (The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to lose both women’s record signing Pernille Harder and captain Magdalena Eriksson on free transfers to Bayern Munich this summer.

Both players are jointly negotiating their exits from west London through agent Klaus Granlund.

The couple want to move as a pair to continue their off-field relationship as they continue to campaign for LGBTQ+ rights, while the Blues had hoped to sign them to new contracts but have grown increasingly resigned to losing them in the final months of their deal.

German giants Bayern have grown confident of securing their two new signings since last week, beating Lyon in the race to sign the duo.

Real Madrid and United States powerhouses Angel City were also thought to be interested.

The exits, first reported by Fotbollskanalen and TV2, come as a particular blow to the Blues who only recently welcomed back former world-record signing Harder after a long spell out with a hamstring injury.

The Dane scored twice on her return in a 7-0 win over Everton as Chelsea compete to secure a domestic treble in the final weeks of the season.

Eriksson, meanwhile, joined in 2016 and has been the club captain since 2019. The 29-year-old has won 10 major trophies at Kingsmeadow.

She is preparing to lead the Blues into an FA Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, while also competing against Marc Skinner's side for the Women's Super League title.