Chelsea transfer news: Moises Caicedo, Michael Olise, Romelu Lukaku, Trevor Chalobah and more

Chelsea remain interested in signing the Brighton midfielder (PA Archive)

After Chelsea experienced their worst season since the establishment of the Premier League, American owner Todd Boehly has taken significant measures to bring about change at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went through a revolving door of three managers last season, including Thomas Tuchel (now at Bayern Munich), Graham Potter, and interim manager and club legend Frank Lampard. Now, Mauricio Pochettino, who previously led London rivals Tottenham to a Champions League final, will take over the reins and attempt to restore stability to a club that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

This summer, the club has witnessed an astonishing number of departures already, with several key players leaving who played pivotal roles at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons. Among those having exited are Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic.

These departures mark the beginning of a new era at Chelsea and may be the transformative change required for the club to regain its place in Europe.

Here are the latest transfer rumours regarding the Blues:

Moises Caicedo

With Kovacic, Kante and Mount departing, Chelsea will look to bring in some central midfield replacements. One such player that the Blues may target is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian was a key player as Brighton finished sixth but has been the subject of much interest from the league’s biggest club.

Chelsea’s latest bid of £80m bid has been rejected, with Brighton holding firm on their £100m valuation. It is thought that Brighton would have been willing to accept a deal that also involves Levi Colwill returning to the Amex on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell last year, but that appears unlikely with The Guardian now reporting that the 21-year-old is ready to sign a six-year-deal to stay at the London club.

After a summer of outgoings so far for the west London club, Chelsea now appear to be turning their focus to incomings as they look to assemble a squad that can improve on last season’s miserable campaign. One player reportedly being eyed up is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, with RMC Sport suggesting that the Blues have tabled a bid for the French winger.

Olise is said to have a £35m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2026, with Chelsea willing to pay above the buyout clause to secure preferable terms of payment for the 21-year-old. Chelsea are not alone in their interest in the playmaker, with Arsenal, Manchester City and PSG also said to be interested in Olise.

The Belgian has endured a torrid spell at the club since returning in 2021 and now looks set to leave the club for the second time this summer. The 30-year-old is unlikely to return to Inter, where he spent last season on loan, but could be staying in the Serie A with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Juventus are interested in the striker and a swap deal with Dusan Vlahovic. Chelsea turned down a similar deal in July but are said to be re-considering the deal now.

Trevor Chalobah

Wesley Fofana’s second long-term knee injury had meant that Trevor Chalobah was likely to stay at Stamford Bridge to provide cover at centre-back. However, with the imminent arrival of Axel Disasi, the Englishman now looks to have his eyes set on leaving this window to ensure playing time next season. The Evening Standard are reporting that the Blues would be willing to accept a bid of £45million for the 25-year-old with Inter one of the clubs with a long-standing interest in the centre-back.

Robert Sanchez

With Edouard Mendy leaving for the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea look set to dip into the market as they search for a replacement to provide competition to Kepa Arrizabalaga. That man could be Brighton’s Robert Sanchez who lost his place in the team to Jason Steele last season and did not travel to the US for Brighton’s pre-season tour. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have made an offer for the Spaniard but have yet to receive a response from Brighton.

Mohammed Kudus

Playing for Ajax, Kudus can play in a more attacking central midfield role as well as out on the right wing and could be the latest player to leave the Dutch club as they continue their cost-cutting measures having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Ghanaian international could cost up to £40m and has attracted interest from Arsenal, according to The Daily Mail. Despite this, Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player with David Ornstein reporting that Chelsea have made contact with the Dutch side about a move for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea’s outgoings are not done for the summer, however, with Callum Hudson-Odoi the latest to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season and is reportedly training with the Under-21’s currently.

Hudson-Odoi only has one year left on his contract with The Evening Standard reporting that the winger has agreed personal terms with Fulham ahead of a move to the Premier League side. Lazio are another team said to be interested in the winger but the Serie A club are yet to table a formal bid.

The Chelsea midfielder has featured during the club’s pre-season tour to America but reportedly is being offered out to clubs as the west London outfit continue their clearout after a hugely disappointing season last year.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since he was six but has just two years left on his current deal. Tottenham are said to be interested but they will also face competition from West Ham who have made a move for the Englishman as they look to fill the void left by Declan Rice’s record-breaking move to Arsenal. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers’ initial bid of £40m has been rejected with Chelsea wanting £50m for their 23-year-old midfielder.