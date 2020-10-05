Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Thomas Partey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger – plus Premier League latest

Chelsea are being linked with a surprise transfer deadline day move that could continue their lavish spending this summer after links with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey emerged overnight.

Arsenal are determined to land a midfielder on deadline day and look to have turned their attentions back towards Partey after being told they cannot sign Lyon’s Houssem Aoaur this summer. But Chelsea could be poised to hijack the move and bring the Ghana international to Stamford Bridge, with exits planned from Frank Lampard’s squad today.

One of those appears to be Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is desperate for first-team football and could depart on yet another loan even though Ross Barkley joined Aston Villa last week, while Antonio Rudiger could also be heading for the exit with interest from his former club Roma as well as AC Milan. However, it seems Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be leaving after Chelsea rejected a fresh offer from Bayern Munich to take the England youngster on loan with an option to buy for £70m. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.