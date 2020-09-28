Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Man United’s N’Golo Kante talks, Declan Rice and PSG’s Jorginho enquiry

Chelsea remain active in the transfer market despite spending over £200m - while Declan Rice from West Ham remains a key target for Frank Lampard, one of the priorities left is to thin down the squad with many players unable to gain minutes this season after the recent spending spree.

One player they will not want to sacrifice in that process is midfielder N’Golo Kante with Premier League rivals Manchester United thought to be keen. The Red Devils have made contact over the France international, while there could be other exits and additions to the Blues midfield.

Paris Saint-Germain have signalled their interest in Jorginho to the west London club, with the French champions keen to pick up the Italy international on a loan deal. Should either Kante or Jorginho go, that will surely lead Lampard to push harder for a move for West Ham’s Rice, but Hammers assistant coach Alan Irvine said on Monday night that the England international is “extremely happy” where he is. Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below.