Chelsea transfer news: Inter coach issues Romelu Lukaku verdict amid Mauricio Pochettino decision

Simone Inzaghi has praised Romelu Lukaku for finally delivering the form Inter Milan had hoped for in an injury-hit loan spell from Chelsea.

The Belgian has scored seven goals and contributed a handful of assists in his last 11 games, putting him in contention to start Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final with AC Milan.

A brace on the weekend against Sassuolo continued his good form ahead of a vital summer with regards to his transfer future, which will include incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s verdict on a potential return to Stamford Bridge.

“You know what Lukaku can do and as a coach I had brought him back in with enthusiasm after the last month,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“This is what he should have given us all year but, unfortunately, there were unforeseen circumstances for him and for [Marcelo] Brozovic, who were taken away from us for five months. The team had to suffer without them.”

Lukaku came off the bench in Inter’s first-leg win over Milan and Inzaghi has refused to be drawn on whether the striker will step into the line-up for the return fixture.

“I have an idea in mind for training,” he continued. “I'll have to evaluate carefully and tomorrow I'll decide calmly.

“We know we've worked hard over the past 10 months, we’re close to a dream that can come true, but we still need one last effort.”