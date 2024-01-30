Chelsea transfer news: Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Karim Benzema and more

Karim Benzema could be searching for a move back to Europe (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC are one of the few Premier League clubs likely to remain involved in the January transfer window, with a number of rumours circulating around the west London side.

After a poor start to the season, the Blues face an uphill battle to push for any form of European football next season, while the Champions League may already be out of reach.

Aston Villa in fourth have 12 more points than Chelsea after 21 matches.

Like many clubs, a consistent goalscorer would be a welcome addition to the squad, and they may look to offload Armando Broja to secure a deal, but the financial restrictions following the owners’ initial spending spree, has left the club short of options.

Here are some of the latest Chelsea transfer rumours.

Chelsea are reportedly looking for £60m for their home-grown midfielder, with Tottenham among those linked with the player.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has shown faith in Gallagher and the 23-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Both Enzo Fernandes and Moises Caicedo cost the club more than £100m, but Gallagher has out performed both of them. Although the manager said in a recent press conference of the England international: “The club is happy with him and he is happy here,” that might ensure Tottenham might have to revisit their interest in the summer.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The former Real Madrid forward has reportedly asked to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, who he joined just six months ago, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those linked with the French player.

However, L’Equipe has said that the Saudi Arabia club will not allow the player to depart for a return to Europe.

Armando Broja

Armando Broja could be one of those players sold to free up funds to buy others, but Chelsea have reportedly set a high price tag for the home grown player, which could put off Fulham and Wolves, who have been linked with the forward.

Fulham have not had the same success since they sold their talisman striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and although Raul Jimenez has improved, they are likely to want to bolster their forward line, with Carlos Vinicius struggling to meet the required level.

Story continues

Wolves reportedly had a loan offer rejected for the striker, with Chelsea wanting assurances of a permanent move, although the midlands club were looking for a short-term deal.

Karim Bezema is reportedly unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

The defender has been linked to a number of clubs, including Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old is close to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury that restricted him to the sidelines for seven months.

Should either club make a bid it could be in the form of a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Jonathan David

The striker has become Lille’s leading goal scorer in the 21st century, and scored a hat-trick during their 3-3 draw with Lyon, breaking Eden Hazard’s club record.

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to try and sign the Canadian forward, who has more goals in Ligue 1 than Kylian Mbappe.

But a striker of that calibre, with so few around would fetch a high price, and the Blues may have to offload a number of key players to free up funds.