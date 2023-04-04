Chelsea or Tottenham – Which club should managerial targets chose?

Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino - Getty Images/Karim Jaafar

With Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea both on the hunt for new managers, the coming weeks and months could be decisive for the long-term balance of football power in London.

Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti and Oliver Glasner are all expected to come under consideration by either Chelsea or Spurs, or indeed both.

So which role would be more appealing to Europe’s most sought-after managers? The instant reaction from most supporters would be to say that Chelsea are serial trophy-winners, and the more likely place to enjoy short-term success, but the top job at Stamford Bridge is not without its complications.

Spurs have their own issues, with the uncertain future of Harry Kane chief among them. They have the world-class facilities, however, which should provide a strong financial foundation in the future.

Here, Telegraph Sport assesses how the two vacancies compare.

Squad strength

The manager who replaces Graham Potter at Chelsea will have to deal with a bloated and unbalanced squad. The list of first-team players at Stamford Bridge runs to 31, including a series of big-money January signings who are still adjusting to English football.

Supporters of Chelsea’s transfer-happy owners will argue that a platform has been laid for the future, with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana all set to improve together over the coming seasons.

The presence of all these players does not make life any easier for a head coach, though, and the situation is complicated further by the expected need for a clear-out in the summer. Who will stay and who will go? Whatever happens, an incoming manager should not expect stability in his squad.

With 10 games remaining in the Premier League, Chelsea are 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Qualification for the Champions League looks extremely unlikely, and their expected failure in that regard will have an impact on their spending power this summer.

Story continues

There is also a need for a transition of sorts at Spurs, although the squad refresh is not expected to be as dramatic in north London. A successor for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris must be found, but across the team there are talented players who, in theory at least, should have their best years ahead of them, such as Cristian Romero (age 24), Richarlison (25), Dejan Kulusevski (22), Pedro Porro (23), Rodrigo Bentancur (25) and Yves Bissouma (26).

Uncertainty over homegrown heroes

Kane's unclear future is the most obvious downside facing the manager who takes over at Spurs following Antonio Conte's exit. The England captain is so fundamental to the side and replacing his goals, if he is to leave the club this summer, will be no easy task.

Harry Kane applauds the fans - Chelsea or Tottenham – Which club should managerial targets chose? - Getty Images

Kane also represents something deeper, as an academy graduate who has been the poster boy of the club for so long. To lose him will be to lose more than just a goalscorer. Son Heung-min, meanwhile, will be 31 at the start of next season. Which prospective manager would relish the thought of rebuilding a post-Kane and post-Son Spurs attack?

For Kane at Spurs, there is Mason Mount at Chelsea. Mount is not quite as fundamental to Chelsea as his England team-mate is to Tottenham, but as an academy graduate he also serves as a symbol of his club. While Mount’s form this season has been poor, it should not be forgotten that he has been Chelsea’s player of the year in each of the last two campaigns.

With little more than a year remaining on the contracts of Kane and Mount, a new manager will have to either back themselves to win these Englishmen over, or back themselves to thrive without them.

Relations with the bosses

Spurs fans have made it clear this season that their patience with chairman Daniel Levy is running thin, if indeed it has not fully evaporated already. The anger and frustration towards the club presents a difficult backdrop for potential new managers, and these coaches would be foolish to ignore reports of interest from elsewhere (including, potentially, Qatar) in the club.

Levy’s longevity means he offers a certain amount of security and dependability for his employees, though, compared to the instability at Chelsea. Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are still finding their feet at Stamford Bridge, as evidenced by their commitment to — and subsequent sacking of — Potter.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly slows out his cheeks - Chelsea or Tottenham – Which club should managerial targets chose? - Shutterstock/Javier Garcia

Is it a case of better the devil you know? Spurs managers in recent years have had significant frustrations with Levy, and would no doubt have some words of warning for any potential coaches who are tempted by the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but at least Levy has a history of doing things in a certain way. At Chelsea, there can be no telling what sort of relationship the new manager might have with the owners.

The contrasting stadium situations

Many visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will describe it as the best stadium in the world, and it is hard to argue with that assessment of the £1 billion arena. The club’s training base, too, is of the highest class.

The future of Stamford Bridge, by contrast, represents an even bigger headache for Chelsea than finding a replacement for Potter. As reported by Telegraph Sport last month, knocking down Stamford Bridge and building a new stadium on the existing site is emerging as the club’s most likely option.

If Chelsea do decide to pursue this course of action, it is estimated that the project will take at least five years to complete. The prospect of temporarily relocating to Wembley, or perhaps Craven Cottage, will not enthuse the fanbase or be particularly helpful to the head coach.

Either way, long-term uncertainty awaits any Chelsea manager, and with the stadium decision comes a significant outlay for the club. Arsenal and Spurs have both faced the financial challenge that comes with building a new stadium in the 21st century, and investment in the team was affected in both cases. For Chelsea, it will no doubt be the same.

Have your say