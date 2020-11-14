Chelsea’s Timo Werner makes happy return to Leipzig with two goals for Germany vs Ukraine

Timo Werner kept his goalscoring form going during the international break as the Chelsea forward notched a brace for Germany on Saturday night.

Werner had scored eight goals and assisted three more in his previous eight matches in the build-up to Saturday’s Uefa Nations League clash against Ukraine in Leipzig - the home of his former club, RB Leipzig.

And Frank Lampard’s signing continued his hot streak with a brace for Joachim Low’s side as Die Nationalmannschaft fought back from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory.

Roman Yaremchuk opened the scoring for the visitors in Leipzig, but Leroy Sane pulled Germany level before Werner’s goal sent the hosts into the break 2-1 up.

Werner then added another after the interval to ensure a victory for Germany, who remain top of their Nations League table.

Before the game, Werner spoke of how adapting to the physicality of the Premier League has already made him a better player: "Teams use long balls more often in England but obviously you get stronger when you’re playing against strong opponents.

"You see space differently and that helps in the national side too.

"It does differ as the coaches have different ideas of how to play football but I’ve definitely got more used to the physicality."

