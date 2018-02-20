Chelsea throws away Champions League advantage to Messi, Barcelona

Antonio Conte knew. He didn’t need to see Andres Iniesta pick out Lionel Messi. He didn’t need to see the ball find Messi’s famed left foot 15 yards from goal. He didn’t need to see the net bulge. His hands were already on his head.

He, and a good portion of his players, and tens of thousands of Chelsea fans knew that they were witnessing the moment that could haunt them for weeks and perhaps months to come.

They had, for the most part, executed their plan. And Willian provided the moment of magic that seemingly ensured their execution would pay off. But one wayward Andreas Christensen pass, and one split second of Cesc Fabregas hesitation, and one late, ill-advised gamble from Cesar Azpilicueta undid it all.

Chelsea was on its way to Barcelona with a 1-0 advantage. In a matter of seven seconds, it went from advantageous position to troubling one ahead of its Champions League round of 16 second leg:

Chelsea had conceded possession, and at times territory, throughout the match. But they had conjured the better chances. Willian struck both posts in the first half from outside the area. Both shots had Marc Andre Ter Stegen well beaten.

The Brazilian then gave the hosts a lead with a clever finish from the top of the box after an hour:

But the errant pass, and the inability to atone for the mistake, undid all of Chelsea’s impressive work.

The Blues are by no means done. They’ll head to Camp Nou buoyed by their performance. But they would have loved an advantage going to Spain, and they won’t have one.

Tuesday’s other Champions League first leg

Bayern Munich 5-0 Besiktas