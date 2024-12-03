Chelsea things you might have missed: Cole Palmer award, Josh Acheampong progress and Unai Emery claim

Chelsea made it six matches unbeaten in all competitions as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, capping another strong week.

Enzo Maresca was keen to downplay expectations despite Chelsea sitting level on points with Arsenal in second place, insisting his side are not ready to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues now turn their focus to upcoming trips to Southampton and Tottenham, but here are some things you might have missed at Chelsea over the last few days:

Dublin delivers

Dion Dublin secured his spot on Chelsea fans’ Christmas card list on Monday night by delivering a plum home draw against Morecambe, who sit bottom of the Football League, in the FA Cup third round.

That game will come in the midst of a ten-day gap between Premier League fixtures in early January and, given the lack of a formal winter break this season, could allow Enzo Maresca chance to give some of his star players a breather after the busy Christmas schedule.

Emery talks up Chelsea

Maresca may have played down his side’s title chances following their comprehensive win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but opposite number Unai Emery was effusive in his praise of the Blues.

Villa have won just one of their last eight League games after finishing in the top-four last season and the Spaniard believes it is the improvement of sides like Chelsea that is making it hard for his team to replicate that success.

“Chelsea today showed this year is different,” Emery said. “They are feeling stronger, they don’t have doubts like last year. Their power and capacity is higher.”

(Getty Images)

Nanny MacPhee

It was a busy weekend for set-piece coaches in the Premier League and, speaking of Aston Villa, theirs was a particularly notable presence on the Stamford Bridge touchline.

Austin MacPhee, who also works on Steve Clarke’s Scotland staff, is a rather distinctive man, with long, greying hair and it was amusing to learn that Villa fans have not missed an opportunity in affectionately nicknaming him “Nanny”.

Palmer wins more silverware

Another week and another award for Cole Palmer, who on Monday night was named Men’s Player of the Year at the Football Supporters’ Association awards in London.

The Englishman beat off a shortlist including Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to become the first Chelsea player to claim the prize.

Josh Acheampong made his Chelsea return in Premier League 2 last week (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Progress for Acheampong

With Reece James sidelined by yet another hamstring injury, there was at least some positive news on the right-back front last week as youngster Josh Acheampong returned to action.

Acheampong had been frozen out by the club over his reluctance to sign a long-term contract, but came on as a substitute against Derby’s U21s in the Premier League 2 on Friday night, his first Chelsea appearance at any level since September.

Maresca also confirmed he joined first-team training last week ahead of the Conference League clash with Heidenheim, even if he was eventually left out of the travelling squad.

Reports suggest there has been positive progress on his contract, though still no agreement. With potential first-team opportunities coming up against Astana and Shamrock Rovers, it would be ideal were the 18-year-old brought fully back into the fold.