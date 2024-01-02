Chelsea teenager Alex Matos to join Huddersfield on loan

Alex Matos in action against Liverpool in a recent under-21s match - Getty Images

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Alex Matos, who has been part of head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad, to join Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Although the loan is not complete, Matos is expected to move to Championship club Huddersfield for the second half of the season to gain more valuable experience.

Matos, a 19-year-old forward or midfielder, made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Fulham this season and also appeared off the bench in the Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers.

But with first-team players returning from injury, Matos is likely to find first-team opportunities harder to come by at Chelsea over the second half of the season.

Matos has been an unused substitute over recent weeks, but the decision has been taken that a loan spell and a greater opportunity of regular football will now help his development.

Chelsea signed Matos from Norwich City last summer and the teenager has impressed Pochettino and club staff with his performances and attitude in training.

Huddersfield are managed by Darren Moore and are battling against relegation from the Championship, with the team currently just one place above the drop zone.

While Matos prepares to leave on loan, another Chelsea teenager, Andrey Santos, is expected to return to the club by the end of the week.

Chelsea have decided to terminate Santos’s loan at Nottingham Forest, where he has started only one game and made two appearances in total during the first half of the season.

While the relationship between the clubs has been described as remaining healthy, there is understandable disappointment inside Stamford Bridge that Santos was not given more opportunities at Forest.

It is understood that Chelsea were under the impression that Forest would sell midfielders to help create space for Santos, but the Midlands club added Ibrahim Sangare right at the end of the summer transfer window.

