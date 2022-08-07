Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong set to stay at Barcelona as Joan Laporta insists: ‘We want him to stay’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted he wants Frenkie de Jong to stay despite reports of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

A transfer to Old Trafford has long been touted this summer but the deferred payments in the Dutchman’s Barcelona contract, and whether he actually wants to switch between the two clubs, has put the move in doubt.

Chelsea have also been offered the chance to sign De Jong, as well as Blaugrana forwards Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Laporta told TV3: “Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player of great quality and we want him to stay. With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield.

“He has offers, but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too.”

The Barcelona president was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy game against Pumas, in which De Jong scored.

Sent through on goal in the 83rd minute, he rolled home a simple finish to complete a 6-0 win.

After the match, coach Xavi stated: “I don't know what will happen with Frenkie de Jong. Until August 31 anything can happen.

“He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I'm counting on him, he's a great player.”