Chelsea target Andre Onana opens door to Inter Milan exit this summer

Chelsea target Andre Onana has opened the door to a move away from Inter Milan this summer.

Onana has been identified by Chelsea as a transfer target as they seek a new No1 for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are ready to offload Edouard Mendy and their targets also include Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Onana could not prevent Inter losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League Final on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old was asked about his future after the game in Istanbul.

Onana said he is happy at Inter but admitted he will accept whatever decision the club make over his future.

“I’m so, so happy at Inter,” said Onana, who is under contract at Inter until 2027. “At this professional level you never know what happens.

“I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter”.

Onana has been praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this week.

Before the Champions League Final, Guardiola said: “Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet.”

And after the game last night, Guardiola added: “When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”