Chelsea in talks to sign Aston Villa teenage prospect Omari Kellyman

Omari Kellyman is seen as a big prospect inside Villa Park - Getty Images/Neville Williams

Chelsea are in talks with Aston Villa about signing teenage prospect Omari Kellyman as Ian Maatsen closes in on his move to the Midlands.

Kellyman, an 18-year-old attacking player, is seen as a big prospect inside Villa Park and Chelsea have enquired about taking him to Stamford Bridge as part of the talks surrounding Maatsen, Jhon Duran and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea have not yet dropped their interest in Duran, but are taking time to make background checks and discuss personal terms with the Colombian, while also checking on other striker targets.

In the meantime, Chelsea have opened negotiations over Kellyman, who Villa value at £20milliom due to his talent and potential.

Villa have agreed to sign Maatsen in a deal worth £37.5m, with the player expected to seal the move by the end of the week, but must also sell players to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Kellyman joined Villa two years ago from Derby County and only signed a long-term contract with the club last October before making his Premier League debut in the defeat to Manchester City in April.

The teenager can play in a variety of different attacking positions and is seen as a similar profile of player to Kai Havertz, being able to play as a number 10, off the flank or as a false nine.

Villa looking at transfer window trades

Kellyman would be the second highly-rated youngster to move from Villa to Chelsea in the past two years, following Carney Chukwuemeka’s £20m switch in August 2022.

Villa have held positive talks with left-back Maatsen after agreeing a deal with Chelsea and expect to conclude the move imminently.

The club have also enquired about Gallagher, who is away with England at the European Championship and has also attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

As well as Duran, Chelsea have enquired about 20-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion and are interested in Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, who came through the west London club’s academy.

Sources in Spain have also credited Chelsea with an interest in Barcelona’s 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu, who is also said to be on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Villa’s strategy to the transfer window so far has been to try to trade with the clubs. Douglas Luiz is expected to join Juventus in a deal that will see players move in the opposite direction, while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is joining Everton with Lewis Dobbin lined up to go to Villa Park. Villa will also sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town.