Chelsea in talks over club-record deal to sell flop Deivid Washington to sister club Strasbourg

Chelsea are in talks over a deal worth more than £17million to sell Deivid Washington to their sister club Strasbourg.

Brazilian forward Washington joined Chelsea from Santos for £17.1m last summer.

But after just three substitute appearances he now looks set to be moved on to Strasbourg, who are owned by BlueCo, the multi-club ownership group which also controls Chelsea.

L’Equipe in France report Strasbourg have agreed a deal worth £17.7m to sign Washington, which would make the 19-year-old their club-record signing.

The size of the potential transfer fee would mean Chelsea do not lose money on a player who played just 25 minutes for then last season.

Chelsea are also in talks to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on loan to Strasbourg.

The Blues face a late scramble to sell as many as 15 unwanted players on deadline day.

Chelsea need to offload players to ensure they remain in line with Premier League spending rules.

Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana and Angelo Gabriel are all up for sale.