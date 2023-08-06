Chelsea in talks with Bashir Humphreys over new contract as Coventry eye loan deal

Chelsea are in talks with Bashir Humphreys over a new contract before sending him out on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is weighing up a host of options including a move to Coventry City as negotiations continue to extend his deal beyond its current 2024 expiry date.

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have been impressed with the homegrown star who excelled during pre-season, playing in all five of Chelsea’s matches in the United States.

Only Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Conor Gallagher played more under Pochettino in his first games in charge.

The Blues are now keen to secure the player’s future and believe he is better suited to gaining first-team experience next season.

Chelsea have also given positive feedback to Humphreys as he picks his favoured loan destination after a successful six-month spell in Germany at Paderborn.

He is one of several young players getting their futures clarified by Pochettino and the sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Ian Maatsen has also been offered a new deal and Chelsea want him to stay with the senior squad, while Cesare Casadei is edging towards a season-long loan move to Leicester City.