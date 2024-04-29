Chelsea sweat over new Thiago Silva injury blow amid last-game fears

Thiago Silva is awaiting scan results on a groin injury, amid fears he has played his last game for Chelsea.

The 39-year-old defender, who is expected to announce his exit from Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, came off injured late on in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Silva is undergoing tests that will determine whether he can play again this season.

Chelsea play Tottenham on Thursday in the first of five more Premier League matches, as they bid to qualify for Europe.

Silva suffered a groin injury in February that kept him out for two matches. The Brazilian is out of contract in June and is starting talks over his next move.

Silva has no plans to retire and Fluminense have held talks about taking him back to his boyhood club in Brazil.

He also has interest from AC Milan and is considering options in Europe and even staying in the Premier League.

New setback: Thiago Silva was injured during Chelsea’s draw against Aston Villa (REUTERS)

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2021 and has made 151 appearances for the Blues.

Silva became Chelsea’s 13th injured player at Villa Park, joining recently injured trio Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling and Malo Gusto on the absentee list.

Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Levi Colwill are among those who have been out for a longer spell but are back in what Chelsea have called “partial team training”.

When asked if the latter trio could return against Tottenham, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “We’ll see, it’s not sure.”