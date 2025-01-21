Chelsea’s surprise solution Trevoh Chalobah offers versatility to regain momentum with Wolves win

It was like he had never left Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah, a familiar face around this corner of London, was summoned on a chilly night at Stamford Bridge for a team craving three points. Enzo Maresca has been desperately searching for a performance, but most importantly a result, after five Premier League games without a win.

And after tumbling down to sixth and now poised to play the reenergised Manchester City on Saturday, Chelsea gathered vital momentum after an unspectacular 3-1 victory over Wolves. It was Chalobah’s influence that was dearly felt by the hosts across the pitch, reestablishing their once radiant top four challenge that briefly threatened to flourish into a title tilt.

Slotting in on the left side of a back three in possession, the 25-year-old Chalobah helped clinch the goal to settle home supporters’ nerves, heading across goal for Noni Madueke to make it 3-1 and secure a vital two-goal cushion. It broke the resilience of a spirited Wolves outfit rejuvenated under Vitor Pereira after they had ruthlessly punished Robert Sanchez’s ghastly error on the stroke of half-time thanks to Matt Doherty’s bundled finish.

But a scruffy finish from Marc Cucurella regained the lead after the restart, before Chalobah left his mark to assist Madueke’s close-range finish.

Maresca needed a change and a spark on Monday night, so the inclusion of Chalobah provoked intrigue, returning from a fleeting loan spell at Crystal Palace, it became apparent that Maresca was ready to lean on the centre-back quickly and not only use him as cover. “He was very good, the reason why he is back is I'm sure he can help us,” Maresca said after the game, “He's capable of doing it.”

A player boasting recovery pace and an ability to step into midfield evidently suited him. And with Wesley Fofana injured and further options failing to earn Maresca’s trust, you can expect an extended run for Chalobah in a season still packed with hope and expectation in the league, FA Cup and Conference League.

Chelsea held off Wolves to move back inside the top four (Getty Images)

Chalobah temporarily departed last summer despite a fondness from Chelsea supporters and they reminded him of that minutes into his first start back, despite his name conspicuously missing from the squad list on the back of the programme.

A crunching tackle halted Jorgen Strand Larsen’s charge towards goal, prompting a rousing rendition of his own song.

Chalobah, who had more touches (99) than any other player on the pitch, was not only providing a safety net at the back but his vision and passing unlocked a stubborn Wolves backline, too. His curling ball over the top forced Doherty to nudge the ball beyond the sprawling Jose Sa. To Doherty’s credit, he gathered again before Pedro Neto could collect in front of an open goal. But from that ensuing corner, Chelsea broke the deadlock. And Chalobah’s performance drew praise from his manager with Maresca adding: “He's a strong defender, he can defend behind or going forward, he's aggressive, we already knew this, it’s the reason why we called him back.”

Chalobah capitalised on his first start back since being recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace (REUTERS)

And with Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo in the side, there was immense height and presence. The latter swiftly left another impression after his double in the FA Cup this month.

The ensuing corner dropped nicely for Reece James, who hammered towards goal. A kind deflection sent the ball spiralling into the path of Adarabioyo and he controlled superbly before finishing on the turn. His celebration was cut short by the officials but a lengthy pause for a VAR check, scrutinising a rather guilty-looking Matheus Cunha at the back post, eventually saw the goal awarded to spark wild celebrations around the giant centre-back.

The game drifted towards the interval before a delightful, curling corner from Cunha landed high and on target. Sanchez tipped it onto Moises Caicedo’s shoulder and Doherty reacted quickly to stun the hosts, surely placing the Spaniard's place in doubt against City.

Chelsea did well to keep their nerve after the restart and Cucurella gambled on a Madueke inswinging cross, which landed at his feet after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s flick. His touch and spontaneous finish low into the corner banished lingering nerves and grumbles.

Marc Cucurella celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal (PA Wire)

But if Chelsea had an advantage, there was no time to breathe easy, having squandered leads against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace recently.

The cushion arrived barely five minutes later exposing Wolves’ glaring weakness at set-pieces. A 19th goal of this kind conceded this term and now eight more than the second-worst - rather predictably Southampton and Manchester United (11).

And it was that man Chalobah, who was later handed the man of the match, leaping high to thump a header into the turf and past Sa. The Wolves goalkeeper could only gaze at the ball as Madueke snatched a goal barely a few inches from the goalline.

Yet to dip into the January transfer window, it is Chalobah, serving as a new signing of sorts, who could hand Maresca a boost in the second half of the season. Indeed, the defender scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Eagles this term. He’ll have to wait for another goal in Blue. Instead, he has something much more precious, an opportunity to cement his place in Maresca’s side. Next up in the Premier League, the champions away.