Chelsea Supporters’ Trust hold ‘positive’ talks with prospective buyers

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has confirmed “positive” discussions with the club’s prospective new owners as it continues to push for greater fan involvement in the Blues’ future.

The CST previously set out a number of expectations of the new owners, including a ‘golden share’, which would essentially give fans the right to exercise a veto over certain important decisions.

The deadline for offers for the club has now passed, following Roman Abramovich’s decision to put the Blues up for sale on March 2 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was sanctioned by Downing Street last week, with the Government claiming to have proven the 55-year-old’s links to Vladimir Putin.

In a statement the CST said: “The CST has played an important role over these difficult weeks.

“Through engaging with MPs and the Government we have ensured the voice of Chelsea fans has been heard at the table when decisions have been made.

The deadline for bids to take over at Stamford Bridge has now passed (Adam Davy/PA)

“We can also confirm that we have held positive discussions with a number of prospective bidders. We have presented them with detailed plans on how our proposals could be implemented.

“We strongly welcome these proactive discussions and look forward to continuing them in the coming weeks.”

Businessman Nick Candy has vowed to advocate for a ‘golden share’ for supporters if his bid is successful, while former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton has also promised to increase the involvement of fans.

Broughton told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “We are fully on board with the Tracey Crouch report for more fan involvement.

“I have already sat down with the CST and all the ideas that Tracey Crouch put forward are on the table, including – if desired – an investment opportunity.

“They can come and get all the benefits of ownership and veto rights for free, and we’re open to discounts and investments. We’d be interested (in selling shares at a discount) if that’s what the fans want.”