Chelsea summer signing Jorginho has something truly bizarre on his shin pads

Jorginho has personalised his shin pads in a pretty odd way

Chelsea new-boy Jorginho has settled into life at Stamford Bridge with ease and is already a crowd favourite.

The £50m summer signing marked his Premier League debut with a nonchalant penalty in the 3-0 victory over Huddersfield, calmly sending keeper Ben Hamer the wrong way.

He played the full 90 minutes as Maurizio Sarri’s side dismantled Huddersfield and got the season started in the best way possible.

READ MORE: Sessegnon – Fulham were taught Premier League lesson by Crystal Palace

READ MORE: Allegri eyes Champions League glory after Ronaldo signing

READ MORE: Barca president leaves door open for Pogba move

But it is not just his displays that have Chelsea fans talking.

Chelsea posted a snap of the Brazilian’s No.5 shirt was on social media ahead of the game, with his shin pads next to his yellow strip.

Rather than generic Nike or Adidas shin pads, Jorginho has personalised his pair with a photo of his dog.

Chelsea fans were quick to pick up on the shin pads on social media, with some saying they ‘rate his shinnies.’

The Brazilian marked his Premier League debut with a goal from the penalty spot

Others were quick to make jokes, with one labelling the dog Thibaut Courtois after he forced through a move to Real Madrid last week and another fan saying he felt sorry for Jorginho’s mother.

Either way, it seems odd to personalise your shin pads, given they will be covered up all game – if they were blank, nobody would notice.

I rate Jorginho's shinnies — Lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ItalianCafu) August 11, 2018





Story Continues





Jorginho and sitting beside him is courtois pic.twitter.com/DZHfop5yVx — faisal #JT (@Faisal_CFC9) August 11, 2018





Jorginho poor mother knows he has shin pads of his dog and not one of her — Marc (@marcbarlow10_21) August 11, 2018







