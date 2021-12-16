Chelsea suffer shock Champions League group stage exit after Wolfsburg hammering

(Getty Images)

Chelsea crashed out of the Women’s Champions League group stage after they were hammered 4-0 by Wolfsburg on Thursday night.

Emma Hayes’ side reached the final of last year’s competition, where they were beaten by Barcelona, but the WSL holders’ hopes of going one better this season were dashed as they suffered a shock exit.

The Blues were top of the table and unbeaten heading into the final group game but the margin of defeat saw them slip to third as they, Wolfsburg and Juventus all finished level on 11 points, home draws against both sides earlier in the season proving costly.

The result comes just days after a surprise 1-0 defeat to Reading in the league saw them lose ground to leaders Arsenal in the title race.

The Gunners will be England’s only representatives in the quarter-finals after Christmas, though they, too, only just scraped through after losing their final game 4-1 to another German side, Hoffenheim, on Wednesday.