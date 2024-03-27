Chelsea suffer fresh injury blow as Romeo Lavia ruled out for season

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering yet another setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Lavia hasn’t featured for Chelsea since sustaining a significant injury on his Blues debut against Crystal Palace back in December.

The club has now confirmed that there is no scope for the midfielder to make a return to action before the end of the current campaign.

This update also appears to end any hopes Lavia might have had of playing at Euro 2024 with Belgium.

The 20-year-old joined up with Mauricio Pochettino last summer, signing on a seven-year deal from Southampton for a reported fee of £55m.

However, he has had his first season at Stamford Bridge plagued by fitness woes, initially missing the opening four months of the campaign due to a serious ankle injury.

With his Chelsea introduction delayed until winter, Lavia suffered yet another untimely injury during his 32-minute debut cameo - this time to his hamstring.

After enduring a handful of further setbacks across his lengthy rehabilitation, the club have decided to temper any claims that Lavia could once again feature this term.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with 11 games to play, but could find solace in the FA Cup - with a Wembley semi-final against Manchester City to come in April.