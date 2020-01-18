Chelsea stunned by goal at the death, sending Newcastle fans into exuberance (video)

Newcastle's Isaac Hayden (left) celebrates after his goal beat keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s always a sight to see when a home team scores a late winner, and Saturday at St. James’ Park was no different.

Isaac Hayden scored his first goal of the season as Newcastle stunned Chelsea in the fourth minute of stoppage time, sending the home fans into loud celebrations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will lose sleep over Hayden’s header, which slightly altered Allan Saint-Maximin’s well-placed free kick but still wound up right in Kepa’s path.

It also wound up in the back of the net:

Few saves at the Premier League level are easy, but these are the kinds of saves Kepa — still the most expensive goalkeeper ever — is simply expected to make.

Chelsea is still fourth in the league table and has some cushion both above and below itself. Mistakes like Kepa’s will trim that margin for error.

Hayden and Newcastle, meanwhile, just expanded theirs.

More from Yahoo Sports: