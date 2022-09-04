Chelsea striker Armando Broja relishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang competition and hopes to learn lessons

Armando Broja has welcomed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea after his own impact from the bench helped to secure a comeback win over West Ham.

Aubameyang watched on from the stands on Saturday as Broja, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell ensured that another shock defeat was avoided with a late victory over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the match, Broja said he is looking forward to learning from the £12million signing from Barcelona.

“He is a great player,” the Albanian international told reporters. “He has done a lot in his career so far and now he has come to Chelsea I can learn a lot from him.

“He has done it at Arsenal and Barcelona, so he is a good addition to the club and the team and he seems like a very good guy.

Armando Broja is hoping to thrive for Chelsea after signing a new six-year contract (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“I am excited to learn off him and a few things he has learned. It is good to have that competition in the team.”

Broja’s impact came just after signing a new six-year contract in west London. Saturday’s opponents West Ham had a £30million bid rejected for the striker this summer.

Broja is now ready to put the transfer speculation behind him and believes in his ability to play for the club he has supported since he was a boy.

“You see speculation on the news but I am here now at Chelsea and I have signed my contract, so I am delighted to be at this amazing club,” he added.

“I have always been a confident boy so it is important to keep that and remain confident. For me, I feel like I can help the team a lot. I will do my best on and off the pitch in any way I can. I believe I can.”