Chelsea to step up Mason Mount contract talks after Reece James signs long-term deal - GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea will step up talks to agree a new contract with Mason Mount after confirming that Reece James has committed himself to the club until 2028.

James has signed a new contract, which is five years long with the option of a further 12 months that would take it to 2028, and the 22-year-old has been rewarded with a huge pay rise.

England international James, who is part of the Chelsea squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, had been one of the lowest earners in Chelsea’s first-team squad, but has now jumped up towards the bracket of the club’s best-paid stars.

Chelsea’s new owners quickly made the futures of academy graduates James and Mount one of their top priorities, with the right-back becoming the first of the pair to sign a new deal.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali want to rebalance the Chelsea wage bill, which means moving players such as James and Mount up it, and rewarding players who have performed well for the club - rather than just paying out the biggest wages to the most expensive signings.

Talks have already been held with the representatives of Mount and there will now be a renewed bid to find an agreement with the England midfielder whose current contract is due to expire in two years.

Chelsea have also held preliminary talks over a new contract for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Boehly is delighted to have already secured the future of James.

“We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea,” said Boehly. “He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”

James added: “I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be confirmed as being part of Chelsea’s travelling squad to Zagreb. The striker is said to have trained well with the mask he had fitted to protect his broken jaw and it is now up to head coach Thomas Tuchel whether or not to hand the deadline-day signing his debut in Croatia.