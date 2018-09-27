Chelsea star Hazard reveals what team-mate Kante told him just before Liverpool wonder goal

Hazard scored an absolute worldy at Anfield

Eden Hazard scored one of the goals of his career at Anfield on Wednesday night but it was down in part to some wise words from Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante.

The Belgian came off the bench to score a late Carabao Cup third round winner against Liverpool, ending the Premier League leaders’ 100% start to the season.

It maintained the Blues unbeaten season so far and took them into the fourth round of the cup as Maurizio Sarri quietly goes about making the West London side serious challengers on all fronts.

Hazard was introduced to the action in the second half in a bid to win the game for Chelsea and he did just that with a worldy, as he picked the ball up outside the box and wide, danced through countless challenges and fired home from an angle past Simon Mignolet.

It followed Emerson’s leveller which had equalised Daniel Sturridge’s acrobatic opener. And it was some advice from Frenchman Kante that Hazard revealed after the game that had contributed…kind of.

Hazard danced through the Liverpool defence

Seen worse goals

“I spoke with N’Golo on the bench and he told me he didn’t want to take a penalty, so the only solution was to score!” Hazard told Sky Sports, adding to Chelsea TV that the goal was up there as one of his best ever.

“I have scored some goals like that! Not all the time,” he told Chelsea TV.

“It is on the top of the list, top 3. I remember around two years ago, the one against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. That one was nice.

“This one also is one of the best, especially when you score against a big team and win the game. That’s the most important thing.”



