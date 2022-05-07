Chelsea being sold for $3BN to LA Dodgers owners, investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea is being sold to a consortium fronted by American sports investor Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club.

The sale price of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) is the most lucrative-ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war in Ukraine. A further 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2billion) is committed to be invested in the reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners.

Chelsea said Saturday that terms for the buyout of the west London club had been agreed with a consortium also features Mark Walter, who is also part of the Dodgers group, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

The Premier League must approve them as the new ownership and the government has to sign off the new under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business through May 31 while one of Abramovich's frozen assets.

Abramovich has said he would write off loans of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to Chelsea but that has been complicated by the sanctions that were put in place by the British government as part of a crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion in Ukraine in February.

Chelsea still expects the sale to be completed by late May.

"Proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich,“ Chelsea said in a statement.

Boehly is already in London was expected to attend Chelsea’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's side is third in the standings with four games remaining with the title out of reach but Champions League qualification closer to being secured.

Chelsea has the smallest and most dated stadium of the Premier League’s most successful clubs, with plans for a rebuild of the 41,000-capacity venue put on hold by Abramovich in 2018 as British-Russian diplomatic tensions deepened.

Chelsea said the 1.75 billion pounds committed will be in funding investments in Stamford Bridge, the academy and the women’s team, which can win its league title on Sunday.

Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise and he also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

The challenge will be maintaining the expectation of regular trophies produced under the expensive transformation of Chelsea following Abramovich's buyout, with 21 collected in 19 years.

Chelsea had won the league title only once — in 1955 — when Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Helped by a number of expensive signings, the club won the Premier League title two years later and has added four more since then, most recently in 2017.

There is increased competition from wealthy owners to buy and retain players, in England alone. Manchester City has benefited from Abu Dhabi investment since 2008 and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle last year.

No details have been provided about the future day-to-day leadership of Chelsea, which was the first Premier League club to benefit from mega-rich foreign investor in 2003.

Boehly, who studied at the London School of Economics, co-founded the Eldridge Industries investment firm in 2015 and serves as its chairman and CEO. The private holding company has investments in over 70 businesses, including in sports, entertainment and media.

Besides the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boehly has minority ownership stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, the esports organization Cloud9 and DraftKings, an American fantasy sports wagering company.

He is chairman of Security Benefit, a retirement solutions provider based in Topeka, Kansas, and MRC, an entertainment company that funds and produces film and television programming, including such major shows as the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

MRC’s other holdings include Penske Media, which owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Before he co-founded Eldridge, Boehly was president of Guggenheim Partners. Walter, who teamed up with Boehly to buy Chelsea, is CEO of the financial services firm.

Their first chance to see Chelsea win a trophy is next Saturday. Liverpool is the opponent in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Rob Harris, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Analysis: Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end

    A massive two-day swing in U.S. stocks highlights a trend that some market participants believe will be a hallmark for months to come: intense volatility. The S&P 500 index dropped 3.6% on Thursday, a day after racing 3.0% higher on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement. By one measure - the 10-day realized volatility for the S&P 500, or how much the index has moved over a rolling 10-day period - U.S. stocks are at their choppiest since the pandemic driven selloff in the first half of 2020.

  • Greater Toronto Airports Authority 'urgently' calls on feds to help with congestion

    TORONTO — The organization that runs Toronto's Pearson International Airport is "urgently" calling on the federal government to help alleviate major delays affecting passengers at security and clearance points amid a shortage of staff. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says Ottawa needs to make investments to boost staffing levels and bring in more technology, as well as "streamline or eliminate" COVID-19 public health requirements to deal with the issue. Passengers have faced extremely lon

  • Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde condemn sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine

    Speaking after talks between Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Joly said Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine as war crimes.

  • Chelsea sale: Todd Boehly bid to be sent for Premier League and government approval

    Roman Abramovich insisted in a statement on Thursday that he still has no plans to keep any of the proceeds from Chelsea’s sale

  • Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits rise

    Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter profit, and outlined expansion plans as global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) surges in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That has led to record U.S. LNG export volumes this year and renewed interest in expanding Canada's LNG industry beyond a lone Shell-led facility under construction in Kitimat, northern British Columbia. "LNG exports are a big opportunity, with momentum building across the U.S. Gulf Coast, and now more so in western Canada," Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco told an earnings call.

  • Chelsea agree sale terms with LA Dodgers' Todd Boehly

    The new owners will pay £4.25bn for the football club, including £2.5bn to be given to charity.

  • Shopify stock plummets as much as 18% as earnings miss expectations

    The e-commerce company's stock is down more than 70 per cent this year.

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • Telus reports higher profits as it touts diversified business model

    Telus Corp.'s president and chief executive says the company has managed to weather recent economic challenges and even report a profit increase in its most recent quarter because its mix of products spans the internet, data, agriculture and health industries. "That level of diversification gives us a better backbone of resiliency, whether it's inflation or supply chain pressures that we're dealing up simultaneously," said Darren Entwistle, on a Friday call with analysts. He said the company's p

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • CF Montréal hosts Orlando looking to increase unbeaten run to seven games

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal extended its Major League Soccer unbeaten run to six games following a dramatic win over Atlanta United last week. Now, the team be looking to break its franchise record by making it seven as it hosts Orlando City SC on Saturday at Stade Saputo. "This is a chance to write a page in the club’s history books so it’s definitely an added bit of motivation," Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy said. "I think that it’ll be in the players heads, but we still have to focus on the g

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists