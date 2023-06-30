Chelsea snubbed as Man United one of just two clubs Victor Osimhen would join

Chelsea have been told Victor Osimhen will snub a move to Stamford Bridge but is open to joining Manchester United.

The Napoli forward has been heavily linked with a huge summer transfer after scoring 31 goals in 39 games last season, winning Serie A and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals in the process.

Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen, despite closing in on the signing of striker Nicolas Jackson, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add a new forward to his squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

United have also been linked, having ended their interest in Harry Kane, and it has been claimed that Old Trafford is one of just two possible destinations this summer.

(AP)

LIVE BLOG: All the latest transfer news and rumours

"Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there," said former Napoli and Italy midfielder Salvatore Bagni. "The same thing with Germany.

“He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League.

"Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams."

Napoli are not looking to sell Osimhen this summer but club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted a huge bid would be tough to turn down.

"We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebration, so we already have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract," De Laurentiis said recently.

"I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural."