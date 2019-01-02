Chelsea Signs USMNT Star Christian Pulisic From Dortmund for $73 Million

Chelsea officially signed United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic from German side Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Pulisic, 20, will be with Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season on loan and then head to England. The transfer will cost Chelsea $73.1 million. The transfer makes him the most expensive American player in history, shattering the previous record of $22.5 million, which Wolfsburg spent to sign John Brooks in 2017.

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League," Dortmund director Michael Zorc said in a statement. "That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pulisic's deal with Dortmund was set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"In summer of 2019 I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League," Pulisic said. "It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players."

In 115 games for Dortmund since his debut in 2016, Pulisic has scored 15 goals. He has three this season in all competitions, including one in the Champions League vs. Club Brugge. He'll join a Chelsea team that could be losing star winger Eden Hazard in the summer. The Belgian has long been speculated to join Real Madrid, though he has also said that he could see himself remaining at Stamford Bridge amid a very public flirtation with the Spanish club.

Story continues

"We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said in a statement. "Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come."