New Chelsea signing Estevao reveals Cole Palmer talks and preferred position

Estevao of Palmeiras will join Chelsea next year (Getty Images)

New Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has revealed that he and Cole Palmer have been chatting over Instagram as the 17-year-old Brazilian prepares to move to London in July.

Estevao will join Enzo Maresca’s side from Palmeiras in the summer after agreeing to sign for the London club last summer.

The teenager has enjoyed an excellent season in South America, scoring 15 times in all competitions and earning his first international call-up.

The youngster has pinched Palmer’s trademark celebration at times and has been in touch with a Chelsea star he hopes to thrive alongside at Stamford Bridge.

“I really like the celebration [by Cole Palmer],” Estevao explained to ESPN. “Ever since I signed with Chelsea I said I was going to do this celebration. We exchanged ideas, I’m happy to have this contact with him.

Estevao Willian made his Brazil debut earlier this year (Getty Images)

“I’m learning English, it’s hard. I have a good technique [watching films without subtitles], music... I haven’t visited Chelsea yet, but if I have the opportunity, now I’m on holiday, I’ll get to know the structure.”

Estevao has also been in touch with club captain Reece James and former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, now at Fluminenese.

“There are Chelsea agents here in Brazil who speak to you, Palmer speaks to me on Instagram. There’s [Reece] James who said that if I needed anything I should speak to him, Thiago Silva spoke to me in that last game. He said that the club is top and they are waiting for me with open arms.”

The versatile Estevao has been used in a wider position this season but hopes to eventually move inside to the position Palmer is excelling in under Maresca.

“I’ve always been a number ten and I went to the wing to have one-on-ones,” he explained. “Of course I respect [Palmeiras coach] Abel Ferreira’s decision, I know that I’ve enjoyed being on the wing more, but who knows, in the future I’ll play where I feel more comfortable, which is inside.”