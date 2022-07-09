Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling in deal which could reach £50m - GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a fee which could reach £50million.

Sterling, 27, will join Thomas Tuchel’s side after the final details were agreed on the transfer on Saturday. He has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a sixth year, worth over £300,000 a week to become Chelsea’s highest-paid player and in the top three earners in the Premier League.

The Stamford Bridge side will pay £47.5m up front but with add-ons the deal is likely to hit the £50m mark. The move represents the first major statement of intent from the club’s new owner Todd Boehly.

Chelsea’s players on Saturday night flew to the west coast of the United States for their pre-season tour and it is expected that Sterling will join the travelling party once he has passed a medical. The first match of the trip is next Sunday against Club America in Las Vegas.

The move brings to the end a six-year stay in Manchester for Sterling, who signed for City from Liverpool in 2015 in a deal worth £49m.

Sterling, who came through the academy at Queen’s Park Rangers before moving to Anfield, returns to London a mainstay in the England side and a four-time Premier League winner. But the forward had recently fallen down the pecking order at City and, with just one year remaining on his contract, it is thought that both sides regarded a fresh start as beneficial. The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez meant Sterling was likely to find game time limited further in the coming season.

It means City have sold both Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to Premier League rivals in the past week, with the Brazilian joining Arsenal on Monday for £45m.

The two clubs also remain locked in talks over a move for defender Nathan Ake, with City holding out for £45m for the Holland international, who worked under head coach Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel is desperately trying to find defensive cover in the wake of the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. It is thought he wants three new defenders, with Ake top of the list and Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde and Kalidou Koulibaly all also targets.