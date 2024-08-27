Chelsea sign Mike Penders for £17m to add to immense vast array of goalkeepers

Chelsea’s depth of goalkeepers has grown with the addition of Mike Penders from Genk.

The 19-year-old has arrived for a fee in the region of £17million to become the latest addition of another busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge.

Penders has put pen to paper on a contract to 2032 and will spend next season back at Belgian side Genk.

Chelsea’s vast array of keepers now stands at six with Filip Jorgensen signed from Villarreal earlier in the summer.

Robert Sanchez has been preferred No1 during pre-season ahead of Djordje Petrovic, the veteran Marcus Bettinelli and academy product Lucas Bergstrom. Youngster Eddie Beach is spending the year at Crawley on loan.