Chelsea shortlist Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou in new manager search

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the latest surprise candidate for the vacant job at Chelsea.

The Blues have stepped up their search for a long-term successor to Graham Potter, whittling down a shortlist of four names this week after cooling their interest in former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique.

Chelsea’s known quartet in the running to succeed returning interim boss Frank Lampard consisted of ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, former Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino - widely considered the favourite at this stage - and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley to promotion back to the Premier League this term.

However, any other names on the shortlist remained a mystery, while Nagelsmann has since dropped out of the running after talks between the two parties collapsed. Standard Sport understands that Celtic manager Postecoglou is also potentially in the frame.

The Australian has impressed since replacing Neil Lennon in Glasgow in the summer of 2021, guiding Celtic to Scottish Premiership and League Cup success in his first season at the helm.

Postecoglou currently has The Bhoys in the running for a domestic treble this term, with the League Cup already in the bag after a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Hampden Park last month.

Celtic also have a massive lead over their fierce rivals in the Premiership table with games running out and meet them again in the Scottish Cup semi-finals next weekend.

Before moving to Scotland, the Greek-born Postecoglou, 57, managed Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, winning the J1 League title in 2019 following a four-year stint in charge of the Australian national team that saw him coach at the 2014 World Cup and lift the 2015 AFC Asian Cup before resigning just two weeks after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also coached A-League sides Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory after a playing career as a defender with South Melbourne.