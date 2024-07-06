Chelsea make shock €15m signing from thin air – insiders all in the dark

Chelsea have just dropped a fascinating bombshell out of nowhere.

Maybe we just missed it – although that feels unlikely given we aim to cover everything. We’re sure that we hadn’t heard the name Renato Veiga mentioned even once since this transfer windows opened – or actually ever in connection with Chelsea.

Yet Fabrizio Romano has just dropped an update which claims exclusively that the Blue have agreed a deal to sign the left footed defender from Basel for €15m, with personal terms already agreed.

We love when a deal truly comes out of the blue like this, it really takes you back to the old days when you could still be snuck up on by a transfer. A left footed defender, Romano claims that the Portugal youth international has the potential to play left back, defensive midfield or centre back.

Born in Lisbon, he moved from Sporting to FC Basel last summer for €4.6m, after impressing in a 6 month loan to Augsburg in the Bundesliga a year ago.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal to sign Portuguese talent Renato Veiga from FC Basel! 2003 born left footed versatile defender/midfielder set to leave Basel training camp to join Chelsea. Package will be worth €14/15m, personal terms agreed. Here we go 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/i2TQdDVqym — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2024

Where talent fits in

We’re still not sure what Chelsea’s co-sporting directors are planning for our defence, and this only serves to make things more difficult to comprehend. Does Veiga go to Strasbourg on loan? Does he come into the squad while Trevoh Chalobah leaves? Does someone else go on loan while Veiga stays, or does he go to another club entirely? At this stage, we truly have no idea.

For all we know, he could be playing as a midfielder. He’s got experience there too. And we could do with an anchor man. But then what of Lesley Ugochukwu? There are no clear answers.

Romano and the other insiders who missed out wholesale on knowing even a whisper of this deal will have to follow up in the days to come with more information.