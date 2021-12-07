Chelsea set for Mateo Kovacic injury boost amid Thomas Tuchel’s midfield woes during worrying loss of form

Mateo Kovacic is set to hand Chelsea a timely boost with the Croatia international nearing a return from injury.

The midfielder is back in training after missing eight games with a hamstring injury.

With N’Golo Kante also out injured and Jorginho suffering signs of fatigue and hip pain, Chelsea’s midfield options have been severely hit in recent weeks.

It has seen them drop seven points and relinquish their lead at the top of the Premier League table following Saturday’s shock defeat to West Ham.

Kovacic has been a pivotal figure since Thomas Tuchel took over in January and provided vital cover for Kante. Saul Niguez was signed in the summer to give the European champions more depth in midfield, but the Spain international has struggled to get to grips with English football – starting just two Premier League games and being substituted at half-time in both.

Kovacic suffered his injury in training in October. Chelsea’s medics have been cautious in their approach to his recuperation to ensure there is minimal risk of a repeat injury.

But his extended absence has seen Tuchel’s side struggle – drawing two and losing one of their last five league games to drop down to third in the table.

It is hoped Kovacic will be available for Saturday’s game at home to Leeds.

Tuchel is already having to deal with a host of injuries, with no date set for Kante’s return from a twisted knee.

A decision is still to be made on whether Ben Chilwell will undergo an operation after suffering knee ligament damage – and Kai Havertz limped out of the defeat to West Ham with an ankle injury.

Romelu Lukaku is back from an ankle injury, but Tuchel confirmed over the weekend that the Belgium international is still some way short of match fitness – admitting he is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes.

