Chelsea set to complete David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos transfers as push to sign young stars ramps up

Chelsea are closing in on completing deals to sign both David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Ivory Coast hitman Fofana turned 20 on Thursday and is now thought to be poised to make the formal switch from Molde to Chelsea in the January window.

Meanwhile, Brazilian teenager Santos has been heavily tracked by Newcastle United and Manchester City but is understood to have settled on a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea's long-term squad overhaul will receive another boost with the captures of two highly-rated youngsters, with RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku in line to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Deals for Datro Fofana and Santos will be expected to be completed quickly and to be ratified in the January window.

Chelsea's renewed focus on youth under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali has already seen Carney Chukwuemeka arrive from Aston Villa and Cesare Casadei recruited from Inter Milan.

Promising goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has come on board from Chicago Fire, with forward Omari Hutchinson lured from Arsenal too.

Versatile front man Datro Fofana has netted 19 goals in 34 appearances for Molde in 2022, and will now be itching to make his mark in west London.

The 18-year-old Santos has already broken into the Vasco da Gama first team, while also winning caps for Brazil Under-20s.

The promising young talent boasts physicality and technical craft, and has featured most in a deep-lying role.

Chelsea's major overhaul under the new ownership sees no signs of abating whatsoever, with Boehly and Eghbali determined to put the Blues at the head of the queue for the world's top youth talent.

That focus on future stars stems from the new owners' total belief in Chelsea's much-vaunted academy structure, and the staff operating within it.

Boehly and Eghbali are thought to see scope for further young recruits from South America and Africa, in seeking to add again to the numbers progressing from the Cobham academy to the Stamford Bridge first team.