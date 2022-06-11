Chelsea set for ‘busy summer’, confirms Petr Cech, as £200m spending spree planned

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech says the club will have a "busy summer" as the transfer window opens.

With defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving and doubts over Romelu Lukaku's future, the Blues are in the market for high-end replacements and new additions to bolster the squad.

Standard Sport understands both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are of interest with new owner Todd Boehly ready to sanction a spending spree worth as much as £200million.

Cech has confirmed that the club are planning for a number of ins and out, telling Sky Sports News: "I live on the phone! It will be a busy summer.

"We will plan, prepare and try to be as strong as we can next season. I think everybody knows where we are in terms of the team. Of course, we will try to strengthen the team.

“We want to do the best possible and be ready to compete next season. It’s going to be a tough season with a World Cup in-between so we need to be ready for that."