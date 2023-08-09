Chelsea set to allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Bayern Munich as shortlist of replacements drawn up

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa ­Arrizabalaga is open to joining Bayern Munich, with the Blues unlikely to stand in his way.

Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is driving interest in the 28-year-old as Bayern prepare a loan offer that includes an option to buy next summer.

Kepa faces renewed competition at Chelsea after they signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25million last week.

Although head coach Mauricio Pochettino likes Kepa, Chelsea are open to selling, as he has just two years left on his £190,000-a-week contract.

The Blues sold goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli in June and have been looking at replacements, with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel on their shortlist.

Chelsea have already sold 13 senior international players this summer and are open to offers for both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah as they look to restructure the entire squad.

Bayern need a goalkeeper after Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident in December, and there are doubts whether he can play at the same level as before.

As well as Kepa, Bayern are looking at Ajax’s Geronimo Rulli and Sevilla’s Bounou.

The German giants are trying to spend as little as possible on a goalkeeper as they prepare an improved bid for Harry Kane. Tottenham rejected an £85m bid for their record scorer over the weekend but expect a further approach from the German giants.