Chelsea see world-record transfer bid rejected by PSG for Grace Geyoro

Chelsea have had a world-record bid of over £425,000 for France midfielder Grace Geyoro rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues paid the current world-record transfer fee of around £250,000 to buy Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in 2020 but may need to double that to sign Geyoro.

The 25-year-old is open to a move to Chelsea and recently spoke publicly about her admiration for the London club.

But PSG are adamant Geyoro will not be sold as they seek to win the Champions League and compete with European champions Lyon domestically.

Chelsea are now considering an improved offer for her before the transfer window in England closes on Thursday.

The move for Geyoro follows a record summer of investment in the men’s team at Stamford Bridge that saw new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake spend £273m on 10 major signings.

The ambition shown by Boehly and Clearlake consortium extends beyond Thomas Tuchel’s team and into women’s and the academy.

Chelsea host West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the new WSL season kicks off this weekend.