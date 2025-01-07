Chelsea see ‘silly offer’ rejected as they attempt to bring in a new centre back this month

Chelsea have reportedly seen an initial offer rejected as they attempt to bring in a new centre back this month, with the offering being described as ‘silly’.

The transfer window really came to life for Chelsea yesterday with plenty going on. First of all, we saw reports that Chelsea were now considering recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan deal at Crystal Palace as they look to bolster the defence this month.

And then after that, we started hearing more and more about the interest they have in re-signing one of their former players who is also currently at Palace, Marc Guehi. The Blues sold the England centre back to Palace back in 2021, but it looks like they are now trying to bring him back to Stamford Bridge this month.

Reports are now suggesting that they have even sent their first offer for Guehi, but that offer is far from being good enough apparently.

Chelsea push for Guehi?

The Sun report Crystal Palace are poised to reject a ‘silly’ offer from Chelsea for £55million-rated Marc Guehi. The opening bid has fallen way below expectations for the England international and is set to be rebuffed.

There is no indication regarding how much the offer might be in the report, but they claim a source has told them:

“Their offer was a long way off being a fair price. It was silly really and they need to offer more to even have a hope of getting a deal done.”

Sounds like this is a Palace source attempting to get more money for the player – we will have to see if anything more comes of this one and whether Chelsea decide to move back in with another offer or not.