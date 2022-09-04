Chelsea head scout resigns as backroom overhaul continues in summer of high-profile exits

Chelsea parted company with their Head of International Scouting Scott McLachlan on Friday, a day after the transfer window closed.

The influential transfer chief had been in his post for the last 11 years, overseeing both the men’s and youth recruitment during most of the Roman Abramovich era. He leaves with Chelsea’s blessing for another senior role in football.

The new Boehly-Clearlake regime's arrival has seen a number of staff members leave since their £4.25billion takeover.

Petr Cech left his technical advisor role and will soon be replaced by a sporting director, with former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards the overwhelming favourite to get the post.

Todd Boehly appointed himself chairman and interim sporting director for the recently closed transfer window, conducting the majority of the business himself with support from manager Thomas Tuchel and Clearlake duo Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano.

They are now keen to appoint some of the best figures in football to run the club on a day-to-day basis to support them and Tuchel.

“I’m not involved in that I have to say,” said Tuchel of McLachlan’s exit. “I am so, so happy. I had the feeling for one-and-a-half days I shifted back to 100% being a coach which I enjoy a lot and where my full energy will go from now on. We need that energy going into the team.

“It’s a very complex situation with sporting directors and which role they have. They are very different in different countries and clubs.

“It’s no secret that I loved to work with Petr [Cech]. The communication and having this kind of legend at Cobham, who took care of not only our building but the academy and the culture of the club, was a pure pleasure for me. It’s a big change to not have him and we’re still adapting. I am not actively involved in the search or building of a new structure. I’m not so sure it is my job.”