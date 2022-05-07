Chelsea sale news LIVE: LA Dodgers’ Todd Boehly consortium signs £4.25bn agreement to buy club ahead of Wolves match

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid - which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital - ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total. That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season. Chelsea are in action on Saturday afternoon, with Thomas Tuchel’s side facing Wolves as they look to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth for next term in the process. Follow all the news and reaction to the Chelsea sale, plus team news and live action from Chelsea vs Wolves below:

Chelsea sale latest news

Latest Chelsea sale news

12:00 , Karl Matchett

Worth noting that in just three hours, Chelsea are in actual on-pitch action as they face Wolves in the Premier League.

The Blues have won just once in the last four and need to rediscover form to ensure they retain their Champions League placing, with Spurs five points back in fifth. A win here today will go a long way towards letting fans look forward to next season with huge optimism.

Wolves on the other hand have lost three in a row and any hopes of European football for next term have rapidly faded - they need to finish at least seventh but are now eighth three points back from West Ham, albeit with a game in hand.

The match is at Stamford Bridge and we’ll have live coverage of the game for you right here.

Chelsea sale latest news

11:45 , Karl Matchett

Roman Abramovich will soon no longer be the Chelsea owner, with the entire sale process starting as a result of the government alleging proof of his links to Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

There has been no public message from Abramovich against the war, per AP’s Rob Harris, who also notes Abramovich’s past comments against antisemitism and racism.

Chelsea sale latest news

11:30 , Karl Matchett

What happened to Lewis Hamilton’s involvement, you might be asking?! A reasonable question, given the Formula One star suddenly and randomly found himself in the headlines over being part of one of the bids.

However, he’ll have no place at Chelsea when this deal goes through - the Mercedes icon was involved in the consortium headed up by Sir Martin Broughton, which effectively seems to have been the ‘runner-up’ in this particular race.

Hamilton and tennis legend Serena Williams were named as two sports stars each committing £10m to that bid, with the F1 seven-time champion saying it would be “the ultimate dream” to be part of a team taking over Chelsea.

That came in response to F1 rival Max Verstappen calling out Hamilton, who is an Arsenal supporter, suggesting it was “interesting” he’d buy a rival side and claiming he’d never buy Ajax himself, being a PSV fan.

Chelsea sale latest news

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Yesterday, amid reports of Roman Abramovich changing the terms of the deal and before Chelsea confirmed an agreement of sale, the Russian owner of the club denied any change of heart over selling.

Abramovich insisted his position over the sale of Chelsea FC is unchanged and has denied asking for any loan to be repaid to him.

Reports have suggested that Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could insist on his £1.5billion loan to Chelsea being repaid.

In a statement posted on the Chelsea website, a spokesperson for the club owner, said: “Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

“Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich’s team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities.

“The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

“Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organisations.”

Full report:

Roman Abramovich’s position over Chelsea sale remains ‘unchanged’

Chelsea sale: What happens next after Todd Boehly agrees to pay £4.25bn for club?

11:00 , Karl Matchett

US business tycoon Todd Boehly has agreed a £4.25billion deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of play at Stamford Bridge, including how the deal was agreed, what happens next and what might occur if the deal hits any problems before being completed.

What happens next at Chelsea after Boehly agrees to pay £4.25bn for club?

Chelsea sale latest news

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Timeline of the Boehly bid:

It hasn’t been smooth or quick to get this sale process done, as you might expect considering the purchase is worth well over £4,000,000,000.

After the club was put up for sale by Abramovich in March, it wasn’t long before a whole pile of interested parties came forward, one of which was of course from Boehly and his group. Here’s a timeline of what they’ve had to go through since being shortlisted

25 March - Boehly and Martin Broughton bids shortlisted by Raine Group as one of up to four leading bidders

31 March - It was announced there was no preferred buyer before a round of ‘final bids’ for the club, with prospective owners invited to meet manager Thomas Tuchel

8 April - Boehly is joined by LA Dodgers partner Mark Walter in the bid to buy the Blues

11 April - Deadline for final bids to buy the club was set for this date and the government declared they were happy with all four remaining offers

16 April - The former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne was added to the group in an advisory capacity

29 April - After the Ricketts family had removed themselves from the running, a late £4bn offer came from Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

1 May - Ratcliffe’s bid was still under consideration but by the start of the month it was clear Boehly’s offer was the big favourite

4 May - Chelsea fans urge a quick completion on any sale with their special licence to continue operating set to expire on 31 May

6 May - Thomas Tuchel reveals he was “confident” over the sale going through quickly after being updated on behind the scenes movement

7 May - Chelsea FC confirm a £4.25bn agreement signed with Todd Boehly’s consortium

Chelsea sale latest news

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Where do we begin with all this backstory, then? Let’s go for exactly who the soon-to-be new owner is first, for those who haven’t followed either his sporting businesses in America or the entire chain of events at Stamford Bridge.

A consortium led by the American businessman and investor Todd Boehly has been named as the preferred bidder for the club, which has been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich after the Russian was sanctioned following his country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Friday night/Saturday morning, it emerged that a deal has been signed by the relevant parties and he’s now set to complete the takeover across the coming weeks.

He has teamed up with fellow Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walters, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital. The group appears set to beat out three other shortlisted bidders, plus a late offer from Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Owner of Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise the Dodgers, Boehly graduated from William & Mary university in 1996 and also studied at the London School of Economics.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dodgers, LA Sparks, LA Lakers and DraftKings owner Boehly:

Who is Todd Boehly? Preferred Chelsea bidder and LA Dodgers owner

Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly consortium has signed £4.25bn agreement to buy club

10:13 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea have confirmed Todd Boehly’s consortium has agreed terms to buy the Stamford Bridge club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly has won the race to buy the Blues amid the most public major sports franchise takeover in history.

Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss must now wait for Premier League and UK Government approval before rubber-stamping the takeover.

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, to acquire the club,” a Chelsea statement read.

“Of the total investment being made, £2.5billion will be applied to purchase the shares in the club, and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100 per cent to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich.

“UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

“In addition the proposed new owners will commit £1.75billion in further investment for the benefit of the club.”

For the full report on the club statement, see here:

Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly consortium sign £4.25bn agreement to buy club

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Masai Ujiri laughs off rumours surrounding Lakers & Nick Nurse

    Masai Ujiri literally laughed at the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers poaching head coach Nick Nurse for their vacant position. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discussed why Nurse fits so well in Toronto.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2

    EDMONTON — Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Smith didn't think he played poorly in Game 1 on Monday, but admitted a mishandled puck late in the third period proved fatal as his side dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kings. "I made one bad play and it cost us the game," he

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Going dark: Oilers take the ice without lights at pre-game skate in L.A.

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers were in the dark when they hit the rink on Friday morning — literally. The team took the ice at Crypto.com Arena a few minutes before their scheduled pre-game skate and took the first few laps in partial darkness before stadium staff turned on the big lights and brought out nets. Crypto.com Arena is home to the L.A. Kings, who Edmonton will face in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series later on Friday. The Oilers weren't particularly troubled by the delay and p

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman

    EDMONTON — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing. Bettman says the current 16-team structure makes both regular-season and playoff games meaningful. The NBA has moved to include a play-in tournament which gives some teams a last shot at making the post-season and MLB expanded its playoffs last season. The NHL used a play-in tournament in two "bubbles" to finish out the 2019-20 season after it was cut short by

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Can the Rangers end an era in Pittsburgh?

    It looks like one last ride for the Penguins as we know them. Can Crosby and Malkin make it a long one?

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Guy Lafleur's humility, flair remembered in national funeral for Habs legend

    Quebecers and hockey fans around the world gave Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur a final send-off, as the province held a national funeral in his honour. Lafleur, who captured five Stanley Cup titles and was a hero in Quebec not only for his athletic prowess but also his kindness and generosity, died after a series of prolonged health issues, including lung cancer. He was 70. The funeral for the man known affectionately as le Démon Blond took place at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Mo