Chelsea sale on course to be completed ahead of May 31 deadline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Purewal, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Chelsea sale could be completed before the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea must complete the sale by May 31 when the Blues’ temporary Government licence expires, but Todd Boehly’s consortium is understood to be primed to wrap up the £4.25billion purchase within that time frame.

Chelsea will host Watford to close their Premier League campaign on May 22, and there is now a chance that US tycoon Boehly could be rubber-stamped as the Blues’ new owner in time for the final match of the season.

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, centre, at Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

Prospective new Chelsea owner Boehly was on hand at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues slipped to a frustrating 2-2 Premier League draw with Wolves.

Relinquishing a winning position left boss Thomas Tuchel frustrated with more points dropped, while Boehly was pictured with his head in his hands at full-time.

Conor Coady’s late equaliser could not completely cut the air of relief around Chelsea’s advancing sale however, with Boehly poised to take the Stamford Bridge club off Roman Abramovich’s hands.

The Premier League will carry out the owners’ and directors’ tests on Boehly’s consortium, in the wake of Chelsea’s statement confirming the Eldridge Industries chief executive’s purchase agreement to buy the club.

Chelsea let slip a two-goal lead
Chelsea let slip a two-goal lead (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea confirmed the Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner’s purchase agreement in the early hours of Saturday morning, and all that now stands between Boehly owning the west Londoners is Premier League and Government approval.

Premier League bosses are understood to have carried out some general background work on Chelsea’s final three bidders, in an attempt to expedite the owners’ and directors’ test process.

Confirmation that the Boehly consortium has agreed a deal allows the English top flight chiefs to press ahead with those examinations in full.

Chelsea’s May 31 deadline to wrap up the most lucrative sports club sale in history comes after current owner Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions.

Roman Abramovich file photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)

The Blues have been forced to operate under the strict terms of a temporary Downing Street licence, which expires at the end of the month.

Boehly heads up a consortium where Clearlake Capital will take the majority shareholding, with his Dodgers co-owner partner Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss also involved.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, but sanctions have forced a fast-track sale with a deal of such size and scale being whipped through in an impressive timescale.

Chelsea’s incoming new owners will hope to meet with men’s and women’s team managers Tuchel and Emma Hayes now that the deal has taken a significant step forward.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will meet the incoming owners
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will meet the incoming owners (Mike Egerton/PA)

Until the sale is complete Chelsea remain under sanctions however, leaving Tuchel to call on his players to ignore the wider picture as the Blues chase down a third-place Premier League finish.

Chelsea are winless in three matches and will face Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday intent on hitting back quickly.

“I don’t think ownership is a reason for lack of focus,” said Tuchel.

“We showed when the situation began that we can still focus. I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds as it does not change much for us, because the sanctions are not lifted.

“We have our own stuff to solve and make better.”

Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League goals of 2022 put Chelsea in control at 2-0 up midway through the second half, only for a late slip to allow Wolves to steal a draw.

Francisco Trincao whipped in a fine strike from 18 yards, before captain Coady buried an added-time header to stun the hosts.

Manager Bruno Lage, who missed the trip due to coronavirus, addressed his Wolves players by Zoom before the match and at half-time, with coach Tony Roberts delighted by the Molineux men’s comeback.

“Bruno was watching at the training ground, so he was making the decisions,” said Roberts.

“We had a Zoom meeting this morning, to explain the gameplan, and then at half-time he just picked out a couple of things. And we got the result.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thomas Tuchel refuses to praise Romelu Lukaku and bemoans Chelsea capitulation in draw with Wolves

    Lukaku’s double had put the Blues in control before Wolves hit back as the game ended 2-2

  • It is impossible for Tottenham to challenge ‘monster’ Liverpool for title, claims Antonio Conte

    Spurs held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield to dent the Reds’ title ambitions

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha