Chelsea sack Potter LIVE! Latest news, updates as Blues search for next manager

Chelsea sack Graham Potter LIVE!

Chelsea are looking for their third manager of the season after dismissing manager Graham Potter, less than seven months into a five-year deal signed in September. Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa proved to be the final straw, with the club’s owners deciding to change manager for the second time this season.

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach following the 13th sacking of the Premier League season. Chelsea’s owners will now start their second search for a new manager inside seven months, having in September dismissed Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea’s ownership have spent £600million since taking over the club last summer but the home defeat on Saturday saw them drop into the bottom half of the league and 12 points off the all-important Champions League qualification spots, Follow all the latest from Stamford Bridge, including expert insight from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.

21:23 , Alex Young

There is no immediate successor lined up by Chelsea to replace Graham Potter, unlike when Thomas Tuchel was given the boot.

Recently sacked former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, 35, is among the frontrunners to be appointed in west London. He has a connection to the new regime through sporting director Christopher Vivell, who he worked with at RB Leipzig.

Who is Bruno Saltor?

21:18 , Alex Young

Bruno Saltor has been named Chelsea interim head coach following the departure of Graham Potter.

Potter was sacked after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa and Bruno will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool.

Bruno joined Chelsea when he moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton along with Potter last September.

The Spaniard is a Brighton legend, having made 235 appearances during a decade at the south coast club.

(AFP via Getty Images)

21:12 , Alex Young

Graham Potter was less than seven months into a five-year contract, but he will not get the whole contract paid up, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

He will still be due a sizeable pay off, though. Even more outlay for the ownership.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

21:04 , Alex Young

Graham Potter left after face-to-face talks with Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart at Cobham, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

The decision was made by the sporting directors but with the unanimous backing of the board. The search for a new manager now begins.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Damning statistics

20:51 , Alex Young

Graham Potter leaves with the third-worst win percentage of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League era, at just 31.8 per cent. That damning.

He oversaw 22 league games, saw his team score just 21 goals and went goalless in nine of them. That’s even more damning.

Chelsea are on course for their lowest finish since 1996.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Chelsea sack Potter?

20:46 , Alex Young

With 10 games left of the league season to play, Chelsea decided to act, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The board has backed Graham Potter strongly since his appointment in September, but are now desperate to arrest a decline that sees them trying to avoid their lowest league finish since 1996.

Potter and his team cost a record £21.5million to bring from Brighton and their early days were tough as he embarked on the worst start by any Chelsea manager in the last 30 years.

A draw to Everton and a defeat at home to Villa have seen a change of heart and a need for a change of direction.

It leaves Chelsea starting from square one having made Potter central to a project that saw them spend a world record £600m across the last two transfer windows.

Potter had previously described the job as the ‘hardest in football’ referencing how his squad ballooned to 32 players in January and describing turmoil behind the scenes following the summer takeover.

Over a dozen heads of departments have been removed and replaced, while a new sporting structure has only just been implemented that features four new sporting directors.

Chelsea next face Liverpool in the league and have Real Madrid to come in the Champions League quarter-final having been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions by Manchester City. A crucial few weeks lie ahead and Potter was deemed not the man for the job.

(Getty Images)

Latest next manager odds

20:38 , Alex Young

So, the search begins for who will replace Graham Potter.

Julian Nagelsmann, now a free agent after being sacked by Bayern Munich two weeks ago, is the clear frontrunner, with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also being tipped for the job.

Julian Nagelsmann 10/11

Mauricio Pochettino 7/2

Zinedine Zidane 6/1

Pep Guardiola 17/2

Oliver Glasner 10/1

Ruben Amorim 10/1

Luis Enrique 11/1

Diego Simeone 12/1

Brendan Rodgers 12/1

Thomas Frank 12/1

Jose Mourinho 14/1

Marcelo Bielsa 14/1

John Terry 20/1

Carlo Ancelotti 20/1

Jesse Marsch 20/1

Odds via Betfair.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea statement in full

20:34 , Alex Young

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

“Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: 'On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“'Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.'””

Potter sacked

20:28 , Alex Young

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.

Saturday’s home defeat to Aston Villa proved to be the final straw for co-chairman Todd Boehly, with the loss seeing Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the table.

Follow all the latest as we dive into the fallout.