How Chelsea ruined their own move for Robinho before Manchester City switch

Robinho on his Manchester City debut against Chelsea – but it could have been so different

Robinho has revealed how Chelsea shot themselves in the foot and opened the door for a move to Manchester City.

The Brazilian was all set to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2008 and it looked like Stamford Bridge would be his destination, linking up with fellow countryman Luis Felipe Scolari.

But Robinho ended up at Manchester City on deadline day, completing a shock £32.5m to be Sheikh Mansour’s first statement of intent after taking over the club.

Robinho believes that Chelsea insulted Real by printing shirts with his name on the back before the deal was even completed, and that is why the move to west London collapsed.

“I wanted to go to Chelsea, Scolari told me that I could make the difference for him in the team,” he explained to FourFourTwo

“However, Real Madrid ended up badly with them, they didn’t like the way that Chelsea sold shirts with my name on them before the deal was done.

Robinho marked his debut against Chelsea with a stunning goal, too

“I am sure it was this that led to the negotiations to fail and it was a case of pride for Real Madrid. They were also reluctant to let me move to a club that was playing in the Champions League that season. Chelsea were, but City weren’t.”

Despite admitting he was ready to sign for Chelsea, Robinho only has fond memories of his time at the Etihad.

“I moved to a great club and they welcomed me in the best way,” he added. “I had one-and-a-half years of joy in Manchester, despite the city being a lot colder than Madrid!”