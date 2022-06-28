Chelsea agree £55m fee for Raphina in blow to rivals Arsenal

Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. - GETTY IMAGES



Chelsea are on the brink of clinching a £55million deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United and landing a significant blow on London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues have settled on a fee, which is likely to include add-ons, with Leeds and must just now agree personal terms with the player, which is not expected to be an issue.

With the deal expected to go through, Chelsea are aiming to add Raphina to a £105million new-look attack with Raheem Sterling, who they are also in talks to sign.

Chelsea have opened talks with Sterling and City about a move to Stamford Bridge, but want another attacking player to boost head coach Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

There had been interest in Ousmane Dembele, who is due to make a decision on his Barcelona future, and Everton’s Richarlison, who Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign.

But Raphinha has emerged as the forward player set to move to Stamford Bridge along with Sterling, with Tuchel personally driving the move for the player and sources believing an agreement is extremely close.

Chelsea will now hold talks with Raphinha, who had hoped to join Barcelona this summer, but the Spanish club’s financial issues have delayed any bid which encouraged Arsenal to last week make an offer.

Arsenal's’ first bid was rejected out of hand and Chelsea have now jumped ahead of Mikel Arteta’s club for the 25-year-old, whose agent is the former midfielder Deco, who played for Chelsea for two years.

Deco of Chelsea gestures during their Premiership League soccer match against Wigan at the JJB Stadium, Wigan, England, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. - AP

Given a deal for Sterling is likely to be worth at least £50m, then signing Raphinha for £55m would mean Chelsea spending £105m to effectively replace Romelu Lukaku, whose move to Inter Milan should be confirmed on Wednesday.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and registered three assists for Leeds last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League. His signing, along with Sterling, would give Tuchel the option of choosing between the pair, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz for his front three.

Chelsea are optimistic of finding an agreement to re-sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City, with the central defender open to the prospect of a return to Stamford Bridge.

Story continues

Talks have been held between the two clubs and, although no fee has been agreed, there is a feeling of positivity that a deal can be struck for the 27-year-old.

Filling the spot vacated by Antonio Rudiger on the left side of Chelsea’s back three is Tuchel’s biggest defensive headache as he searches for at least two new central defenders.

Chelsea remain interested in both Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt, although a deal to sign the Dutchman from Juventus is currently incredibly expensive. Chelsea are also thought to have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

Tuchel has been promised up to six new players this summer, which could open the door for cover to be signed at wing-back and for Chelsea to make a move to strengthen their midfield once other priorities have been addressed.