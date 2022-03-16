Chelsea: Ricketts family, Todd Boehly and Woody Johnson all given major boost in race to buy club

James Robson
·2 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Bidders with experience in sports team ownership are expected to be given preference in the race to buy Chelsea.

That gives the Ricketts family, Todd Boehly and Woody Johnson the advantage ahead of Friday’s deadline for offers.

All three are competing to buy out Roman Abramovich, with property developer Nick Candy and a Saudi Media-led consortium all joining the auction for the European champions.

It is understood that US merchant bank Raine Group and the Government favour a sale to a buyer who has the best chance of ensuring the stability of Chelsea.

The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, have confirmed their interest and they will joined by billionaire Kenneth Griffin in their bid.

Crucially, they also have experience of stadium renovation, having spent more than $550million on the state-of-the-art Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Insiders believe the Ricketts have the most complete bid of any of their rivals, due to their experience of rebuilding the Cubs’ home, with a redevelopment of Stamford Bridge long overdue.

Johnson, who owns the New York Jets, is also set to bid, while Boehly has joined forces with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and property developer Jonathan Goldstein on a joint bid.

But Ricketts might have jumped to the head of the queue, having tabled a bid back in 201 Because of the due diligence that required, they believe they can speed through a purchase, which is also key to any successful bid.

In a statement to Standard Sport they said: “The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.

“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.

“We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course.”

Boehly is also believed to have carried out due diligence when previously showing interest in Chelsea, which boosts the bid of his consortium.

Standard Sport revealed on Wednesday that three bidders were seen as serious contenders, with the Ricketts family emerging as the third after Johnson and Boehly.

Meanwhile, Candy has dismissed claims he was in talks with Boehly about joining Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein as part of their consortium, which has already tabled a bid in the region of £2-2.5bn.

He insisted he would not be part of any group that involved a Tottenham fan, which was reference to property developer Goldstein.

A spokesperson said: “There are no talks underway with Nick Candy and the Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein consortium, not least because Mr Candy does not want a lifelong Spurs fan as part of the future ownership of Chelsea Football Club.”

