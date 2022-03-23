Chelsea: Ricketts family denounce racism and Islamophobia after fan backlash against ownership bid

Tom Ricketts is fronting the family’s bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich (Getty Images)

The Ricketts family have responded to growing opposition from Chelsea fans about their proposed buy out of Roman Abramovich.

Strong numbers of supporters have taken to social media to try to block the owners of the Chicago Cubs from winning the race to take over at Stamford Bridge.

There is unrest regarding historic racist tweets sent by the family’s patriarch Joe Ricketts, as well as criticism from Cubs fans over their running of the baseball giants.

The Ricketts family are considered one of the front runners to buy Chelsea, along with consortiums led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Saudi Media.

Woody Johnson, who owns the NFL’s New York Jets, and property tycoon Nick Candy are also contenders.

Paul Canoville, Chelsea’s first black player, has voiced his opposition to the Ricketts family over the racism row and a #notoRicketts campaign is growing among fans on social media.

Canoville wrote on Twitter: "So I've seen and heard enough. I'm backing @ChelseaSTrust and saying a big fat antiracism NO to the Ricketts bid!"

The Ricketts family are aware of the unrest online. It is also understood Joe Ricketts is not involved in the bid.

But the family, who are flying to London to meet the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, as well as Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC, have moved to ease tensions by issuing a statement.

It read: “Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms. Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society. We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of colour.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values. If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the Club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”