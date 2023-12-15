Chelsea release injury updates on captain Reece James and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Reece James is embraced by Mauricio Pochettino after being replaced at Everton (Reuters)

Chelsea are set to be without captain Reece James and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for a lengthy period after both players sustained injuries last weekend.

James had to be substituted in the first half of the defeat by Everton, while Sanchez and defender Marc Cucurella were both forced off later in the game.

Scans this week confirmed that James had picked up yet another hamstring injury, having already missed a chunk of the season with the same problem. The injury-prone right-back has started only six matches and faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sanchez’s knee injury is being treated by a specialist and is likely to mean Djordje Petrovic will deputise when Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Following initial assessments, Cucurella is now due to meet foot and ankle specialists with next steps to be decided in the coming days. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sanchez has undergone assessments on his knee with the club’s medical department and specialists.

“The news follows the club’s announcement earlier this week regarding captain Reece James, with results confirming a significant hamstring injury for the 24-year-old.”

There was more positive news with right-back Malo Gusto and forward Christopher Nkunku in full training following injuries, and midfielder Romeo Lavia back in partial training. But Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Noni Madueke all remain out of contention.