Chelsea reject fresh £70m bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea have rejected a £70million offer from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi, the PA news agency understands.

Champions League winners Bayern offered Chelsea a deal to take Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan and then buy the England winger at the end of the campaign.

The Blues are understood to have rejected the big-money offer, with Frank Lampard keen for Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Lampard has however admitted there is “no definitive answer” on whether the England winger will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League start since February as Chelsea thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lampard wants to keep Hudson-Odoi, despite recruiting attacking talents Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz this summer.

But the big-spending Chelsea boss conceded he could never say never when it comes to top-level transfers.

Asked whether Hudson-Odoi will be staying at Chelsea beyond the deadline, Lampard said: “There is no definitive answer. By Monday we will know the answer.

“They (Bayern) might have declared their interest, which is one thing, but as I have just said there in terms of the squad, everything that happens by Monday will be things that are firstly good for us as a club, because Callum is our player, and what Callum wants comes into consideration.

“It has to be right for everybody. At the minute I want Callum as part of my squad, especially with what he offered up today and the second half against West Brom. That is where I am at.”

Hudson-Odoi signed a new, lucrative five-year contract at Chelsea in September 2019, dimming at least in the short-term the admiring glances from Bavarian giants Bayern.

But now the Champions League holders have again shown strong interest in their long-term target.

Lampard hailed Hudson-Odoi’s performance in the comfortable win over Palace, however, which saw Ben Chilwell and Kurt Zouma find the net while Jorginho converted two late penalties.

“I liked Callum’s performance today, especially in the second half when he was more aggressive and getting at the full-back on the outside,” said Lampard.

